📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 72,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Elites face backlash as overreach fuels public anger…

YouTube pays Trump $24.5m for Covid suspension…

Germany says Europe and Russia ‘no longer at peace’…

Zelensky accused of plotting NATO false flag attacks…

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Norway amid drone fears…

Kremlin reacts to possible Tomahawk supplies for Ukraine…

UK minister pushes nationwide facial recognition rollout…

Have shoppers reached peak fatigue with woke branding?

Postmodernism reshapes truth…

Democracies worldwide sliding toward authoritarian governance…

Stanford biologists propose brainless “bodyoids” for science…

Assisted suicide linked to climate change…

Ancient sea levels 2–3m higher than today…

Covid school closures ‘damaged fabric of childhood’…

Surge in young people diagnosed with bowel cancer…

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. **

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight