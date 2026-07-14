Monetary Reset and why you should get out of Fiat Currency & Today's Must-Reads (14 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Trump says Iran’s supreme leader is “90% dead”…
US deploys autonomous suicide boats in combat for the first time…
Houthis fire missiles at Saudi Arabia, breaking years of calm…
Iran is a millennia-old civilisation reduced to three Western stereotypes…
Benefits claimants exempt from hosepipe ban…
Governments are front organisations for a transnational oligarchy…
Canada considers giving politicians the power to define what is true…
The right to trial in America has become a legal fiction…
China’s technocracy is persecuting Christians…
LAPD abandoned its Flock camera contract over civil liberties concerns…
The digital euro risks individual freedom and transatlantic tensions…
Trump appoints climate sceptic to run the National Climate Assessment…
Net zero has more in common with communism than conservatism…
…and many more stories below…
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