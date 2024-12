馃摪 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 42,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

馃敟 Top Stories

Russia warns against travel to the West amid rising missile threats鈥

UK links Storm Shadow missiles to nuclear arms鈥

Ukraine鈥檚 ATACMS strike prompts Russian vow of retaliation鈥

Orb谩n calls Putin for Ukraine peace talks鈥

Ozempic may block lifesaving cancer treatments鈥

Tony Blair calls for digital ID to fix NHS and immigration woes鈥

Trump invites Xi Jinping to his inauguration鈥

ChatGPT lies to developers to avoid being shut down鈥

China mobilizes 鈥渟taggering鈥 naval force in Taiwan Strait鈥

Bill Clinton considers asking Biden for a pre-emptive pardon for Hillary鈥

JK Rowling slams trans ruling鈥

Researchers create self-healing, light-emitting robotic fibres鈥

Americans live with disease longer than any other country鈥

Maternal mortality rates double鈥

Gas power spikes as low wind leaves Europe鈥檚 turbines idle鈥

Clinton emails: Al Qaeda on our side in Syria鈥

