📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

EU sanctions Swiss ex-colonel for ‘conspiracy theories’ on Ukraine…

Pranked Biden official admits NATO choice could’ve prevented war…

Trump freezes £31bn UK tech deal over anti-US digital laws…

UK lawmakers push mandatory on-device surveillance, VPN age checks…

Technocrats tighten grip as ‘Tech Force’ consumes federal agencies…

Trump orders Venezuela tanker blockade, labels regime ‘terrorist’…

Epstein’s 200+ UK trips set to expose hidden network…

2025 sets record attempts to silence student speech rights…

Britain urged to reject official ‘Islamophobia’ definition creep…

Bondi massacre blamed on authorities ignoring rising antisemitism…

Liberals cracking as reality contradicts their ideological scripts…

MAID expansion shows West drifting into a state-sanctioned death cult…

EPA quietly removes ‘human influence’ from climate documents…

Sturgeon faces prosecutors over ‘Covid corporate homicide’ file…

The hidden trap of wanting life to ‘make sense’…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The Different Drum: Community Making and Peace (New Hope for Humankind) by M. Scott Peck Although we have developed the technology to make communication more efficent and to bring people closer together, we have failed to use it to build a true global community. Dr M. Scott Peck believes that if we are to prevent civilization destroying itself, we must urgently rebuild on all levels, local, national and international and that is the first step to spiritual survival.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

📊 Readers’ Poll

Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:

1️⃣ First → original paywalled version

2️⃣ Second → free archived version

If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.

Share

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

An invisible war is taking place out of sight. Wearing an owl of Minerva broach, symbolising the Roman goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare, the UK’s new intelligence chief warns of corporations and individuals utilising AI powered drones and robots to change modern battlegrounds. Over in Massachusetts, a senior MIT nuclear and plasma professor, working on fusion technology, was shot and killed in his house.

A difficult path to navigate is presenting itself in the West. Bondi Beach massacres are increasingly likely without a crackdown on religious fundamentalism but at the same time this should be done without impeding freedom of speech in any way. Britain wants to adopt an official definition of Islamophobia which would privilege one faith, whilst providing a safe-space for radicalisation.

Orwell’s 1984 is no longer fiction with a proposal to have mandatory on-device scanning and VPN age verification. All these new online safety laws are hitting US firms so Trump has suspended a £31 billion deal with the UK. But things aren’t as rosy as they seem in the US either, with technocrats quietly eating the federal government to feed their AI.

But as always, the EU takes the most extreme positions. This time, it has sanctioned an ex Swiss colonel (I know, I didn’t think the Swiss did any fighting) for saying things about the Ukraine war not being inevitable and NATO expansion should have been taken off the table. Anything perceived to be pro-Russian, however sensible, could lead to you being bankrupted.

Ivermectin and HCQ advocate, Harvey Risch, has officially been named chair of the President’s cancer panel. Whilst in Scotland, former leader Nicola Sturgeon may be prosecuted for corporate homicide over her handling of care homes during the pandemic.

Plus lots lots more, so keep reading…