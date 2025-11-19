📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 75,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Extremists attack Trump because his politics sit firmly centrist…

MBS returns to White House after Khashoggi case dismissed…

eSafety Commissioner summoned to Congress over free-speech concerns…

Civil servants told to monitor anti-migrant social media posts…

House passes Epstein files bill despite fierce GOP criticism…

Clintons refuse congressional subpoenas for Epstein investigation depositions…

Epstein secretly infiltrated live US congressional hearings via texts…

Was Poland’s rail bombing a dangerous Russian escalation…

AI-linked psychosis case exposes risks of human-machine hallucinations…

Why America adopted central banking and income tax in 1913…

Inflation blamed for deepening moral and societal deterioration…

Governments doomed to borrow endlessly despite monetary reform dreams…

China’s secret gold buying far exceeds official reported figures…

Big Food using tobacco-style tactics to block safety laws…

Chronic inflammation may redefine future medical understanding…

Autism, ADHD, anorexia linked by shared microbiome imbalance…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **