I am concerned. Concerned that many of us are regressing back to the depths of Covid polarity. Perhaps even further. We are shown a grey picture and half who view it are convinced it is black, the other half convinced it is white. There is no nuance, no trying to understand the other side, just that if you see the picture differently to me then you are a ‘Gestapo Nazi’ or a ‘liberal retard.’ If you try to look at things objectively then you get called both names.

Covid was a horrible time. I had hoped those days had passed. I had hoped that the people vilified for their stances on masks, lockdowns and vaccine mandates would think that they would never allow themselves to be that person in reverse. I had hoped that the ‘critical thinkers’ were able to see ALL things objectively. But it turns out many of those people were just following the crowd on the other side - merely opposed to things that their team was against.

And so it comes to ICE and the tragic deaths that keep and will keep on happening.

If you truly are a critical thinker - and by God we need those more than ever right now - you are able to hold multiple views without being contradictory.

You can think that mass immigration doesn’t benefit your country and that illegal immigrants should be deported whilst simultaneously condemning how ICE do things.

You can support ICE and simultaneously think that they are being inadequately trained to deal with aggressive and provocative agitators. Or that they shouldn’t be masked up, anonymous and militarised.

You can hate what ICE is doing but also see that hard-left agitators are jumping on the bandwagon to worsen situations.

If you were anti guns before, you don’t have to suddenly think that protesting with a gun is fine - just because the protests are against ICE. If you were pro guns previously, you don’t have to U-turn and think that because Alex Pretti had one, he signed his own death warrant.

You may support ICE but you should still champion people’s right to protest them (legally). Obviously, anybody planning on taking it one step further and attacking officers should be adequately dealt with but if you support the removal of legal protest then next time it will be yours that is stopped. It will be an anti-lockdowner that will be shot.

We are in classic Problem-Reaction-Solution territory and the solution will soon be revealed.

A part of the machine is trying to ignite small civil wars throughout the US. I’m still trying to work out for what purpose but it is clear that ideological forces on both sides are deliberately trying to make people angry and hate each other. Perhaps this is to try and destroy Trump in the mid-terms. Maybe that’s why he has refused to comment this time - he can see that factions within his own administration are working against him. But perhaps trouble is being provoked for an even more sinister reason.

Partisan Americans are being goaded into a trap. Stay nuanced, stay critical and objectively analyse everything. It is more important than ever before.