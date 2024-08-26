📜 Mike Lynch was going to investigate Lucy Letby trial before boat sunk & Today's Must-Reads - 26 August 2024
Mike Lynch and David Davis were ready to investigate the Lucy Letby trial.
The tragic death of Mike Lynch marks the loss of a man deeply committed to justice. Lynch, known for battling the UK-US extradition treaty, was planning to establish a UK equivalent of the Innocence Project. He had already begun questioning the statistical weaknesses in the Lucy Letby trial and intended to investigate it further with David Davis.
Two in five healthcare workers fear Covid-19 vaccine will have serious side-effects, study finds.
A new study reveals that nearly 42% of healthcare workers are concerned about the serious side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 44% doubt its effectiveness. In contrast, only 17% worry about the flu vaccine, and 71% believe it offers protection.
France extends detention of Telegram chief Pavel Durov.
Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was detained in Paris amid accusations of fraud, drug trafficking, and more. The arrest has sparked outcry from free speech advocates, including Elon Musk. Telegram maintains that Durov has done nothing wrong and complies with all EU laws.
“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing - When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors - When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you - When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice - You may know that your society is doomed.”
Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged
