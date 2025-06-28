Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Killing For Profit: The Dark Side of Hospice by Michelle Young Doers

If you are afraid of dying and do not want to know the truth, this may not be the book for you. If on the other hand you want a true insider’s look at healthcare and the ways people suffer and are killed at the hands of others, then read on.



Hospice has a lollipop and candy cane image, that could not be further from the truth. It is a hard core business of ‘dealing’ with the most susceptible in our society, the dying.



Hospice would like us to believe that they are here to provide our loved ones with the care and attention they need in their final months, weeks and days. And although that may have been the noble start of this service, they have become like any modern business of putting profits first. They make money from you dying and when that is no longer profitable, they neatly dispose of you through various means.



And when employees speak up, they are disposed of as well.



You will read first-hand accounts of patients that have fallen into healthcare traps. The treatments, that the patients were provided, not for their benefit, but to enrich a company, will shock you. Their misfortune can help you, or a loved one, avoid the same fate. But, you need to know what questions to ask, what your rights are, and what the healthcare provider is required to do. You need to have your eyes fully open.



It may all sound like cloak and dagger, but with hospice it happens out in the open and right in front of you. They really do have a license to kill. Will you or your loved one be their next victim?



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share