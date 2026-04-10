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🔥Top Stories

Trump turns on MAGA allies…

Iran war is deliberate dismantling of global order…

‘Schrödinger’s Strait’ confusion grips Hormuz…

US separation from NATO is long overdue…

UK fast-tracks new ‘Skyhammer’ missile system for Middle East…

AI duped into spreading entirely fake disease…

Powerful AI models trigger global security concerns…

LNG exports surge as global panic buying rises…

ECB quietly unwinds half its QE balance sheet…

Bitcoin creator mystery reignites with new clues…

…and many more stories below.

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