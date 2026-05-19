Media slowly coming to the realisation that gene therapies can cause tumours & Today's Must-Reads (19 May 2026)
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Gene Therapy Causes Patient to Grow Alarming Tumor
Futurism tells us that tinkering with the genetic code of a living human is risky. Who woulda thought it but let’s not mention that billions of people were forced to have gene therapy without being told it was gene therapy.
In a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers concluded that a young Hurler syndrome patient who received an adeno-associated virus (AAV) — used to deliver a therapeutic gene to the patient’s DNA — later developed a tumor due to the therapy.
The patient’s illness, Hurler syndrome, stemmed from a mutation that thwarted an enzyme in his body, impacting brain development. A bone marrow transplant was unable to resolve the issue, which ultimately led to the gene therapy. After receiving the treatment, the boy’s brain began to develop appropriately for his age, but by age five, doctors spotted a walnut-sized tumor in his brain. The AAV, researchers came to believe, spurred the development of the tumor after it mutated an unintended gene.
Weighing up the risks, I would say that gene therapy for a horrible condition is worth it but being forced to have it in case you get a cold, is not.
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