In a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers concluded that a young Hurler syndrome patient who received an adeno-associated virus (AAV) — used to deliver a therapeutic gene to the patient’s DNA — later developed a tumor due to the therapy.

The patient’s illness, Hurler syndrome, stemmed from a mutation that thwarted an enzyme in his body, impacting brain development. A bone marrow transplant was unable to resolve the issue, which ultimately led to the gene therapy. After receiving the treatment, the boy’s brain began to develop appropriately for his age, but by age five, doctors spotted a walnut-sized tumor in his brain. The AAV, researchers came to believe, spurred the development of the tumor after it mutated an unintended gene.