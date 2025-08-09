📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 69,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

China revives Covid-style tactics to fight Chikungunya outbreak…

India bans books, raids shops in Kashmir ‘false narrative’ crackdown…

JD Vance warns UK is on “dark path” toward free speech erosion…

US lawmakers question Irish bill banning trade with Israeli territories…

Zelensky vows no land concessions as Trump plans Putin meeting…

Don’t fall for the American College of Surgeons’ DEI rebrand…

How the BBC frames stories to be biased without lying…

Trump to host Armenia–Azerbaijan peace signing…

The gathering economic storm mirroring 2000 + 2008…

Why Bitcoin is the perfect tool for nationalist sovereignty…

Anarcho-capitalism can never work…

The climate cult taking over New York…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution by Nils Melzer

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: