Today’s book is:
The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros by Matt Palumbo
No one else in modern politics has anywhere near the power and influence of George Soros, both domestically and internationally. Backed by the tens of billions of dollars he’s accumulated throughout his career, Soros has his hand in influencing the media, activist groups, colleges, presidential elections, global elections, local U.S. politics, and much more.
Soros has earned himself a reputation as a “boogeyman” character on the right, and nowhere else will you read such an extensive documentation of his influence as in this book.
Thank you for the recommendation. I’d like to check out that George Soros book. My recommendation is The Way Forward by Donald Lee. Donald out lines 5th generation warfare and solutions to come together and keep our peace in these times. I loved it so much, I read chapters of it live on Facebook for a few weeks for my friends. It has given me Hope and I like sharing that.