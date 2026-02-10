Massie removes the redactions and starts to reveal names & Today's Must-Reads (10 February 2026)
🔥Top Stories
Redacted files hint at Epstein link to senior government official…
Maxwell fortune traced to secret family trusts…
WEF leadership dragged into Epstein fallout…
Exxon drops lawyers tied to Epstein emails…
Lavrov signals cooling US-Russia peace momentum…
UK and US slide in global corruption rankings…
Palantir celebrates £240m UK defence AI contract…
Immigration drives surge in new GP registrations…
EV transition most costly industrial misstep…
Psychological framing of vaccine mandates…
Gates-Epstein pandemic discussions resurface…
…and many more stories below.
🎞️ Worth Watching
