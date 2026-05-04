Mass formation in the EU & Today's Must-Reads (4 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
Trump’s Iran frustration sparked the Hormuz gambit…
America denies Iran hit American warship near Hormuz…
US expands rules of engagement to strike Iranian targets…
Israel approves $119 billion defence upgrade post…
UK enters talks to join £78 billion Ukraine loan…
Russian minister secretly flees to US dodging FSB…
Kuwait records zero crude oil exports for first time since Gulf War…
China defies US sanctions, sparking banking showdown…
Airlines cancel flights over fuel shortages…
Food prices set to rise 50% since cost-of-living crisis…
Scientific review links wind energy infrasound to serious health risks…
…and many more stories below.
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