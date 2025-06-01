Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium by Martin Gurri

How insurgencies—enabled by digital devices and a vast information sphere—have mobilized millions of ordinary people around the world.



In the words of economist and scholar Arnold Kling, Martin Gurri saw it coming. Technology has categorically reversed the information balance of power between the public and the elites who manage the great hierarchical institutions of the industrial age: government, political parties, the media. The Revolt of the Public tells the story of how insurgencies, enabled by digital devices and a vast information sphere, have mobilized millions of ordinary people around the world.



Originally published in 2014, The Revolt of the Public is now available in an updated edition, which includes an extensive analysis of Donald Trump’s improbable rise to the presidency and the electoral triumphs of Brexit. The book concludes with a speculative look forward, pondering whether the current elite class can bring about a reformation of the democratic process and whether new organizing principles, adapted to a digital world, can arise out of the present political turbulence.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share