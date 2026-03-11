** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

Three ships struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz…

150 US troops wounded so far in Iran war…

The since-deleted post was enough to wipe out million-dollar trades. Benchmark U.S. crude futures plunged by as much as 19% at one point. During a roughly 10-minute span when Wright’s post appeared, an exchange-traded fund linked to oil futures saw $84 million of its market capitalization evaporate.

U.S. officials soon after said that the military isn’t currently escorting commercial ships through one of the world’s chokepoints for oil and natural gas.

But the message vanished within minutes, leaving investors the world over struggling to see through the fog of war emanating from the Trump administration itself.

This was the video with the tweet:

A plunge in oil prices intensified in the early afternoon after Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on X that “The U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets.” The prospect of a prolonged energy shock momentarily dimmed. Futures for oil, diesel and gasoline slid. Stocks jumped.

For days, the global oil market has swung wildly while traders from New York to London to Singapore have watched footage of drones and missiles flying across the Middle East. Tuesday’s selloff was sparked in part by a social-media post.

Deleted Tweet From Energy Secretary Sends Oil Markets on Another Wild Ride

Senator Richard Blumenthal says he has “never left a briefing this angry”. We are heading down a path towards sending US troops to Iran as ground forces, he says.

At least 150 US troops wounded so far in war on Iran The figure has not been previously reported and is far higher than the Pentagon’s publicly disclosed figure of eight seriously wounded US forces.

Three ships in Strait of Hormuz hit by ‘unknown projectiles’ On Wednesday, Thailand’s navy said it was providing emergency assistance after a Thai-flagged vessel was hit 11 nautical miles north of Oman, causing a fire on board. In a statement, the Royal Thai Navy said the ship’s 23 crew members were being rescued.

British Cargo Ship Hit By ‘Unknown Projectile’ In Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Conflict UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of an incident involving a container vessel around 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. Military Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine Laying Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz Trump demanded that Iran must “IMMEDIATELY” remove any mines from the strategically key shipping lane, after early reports that Iran had begun placing the explosives.

Marine war risk market ‘operating as expected’ amid Middle East hostilities Lloyd’s head of underwriting, Patrick Davison, reportedly told the Financial Times that the slowdown in vessel traffic is not an insurance issue but reflects concerns over vessel and crew safety.

Nuclear experts undercut White House claims about Iran reactor at heart of case for war American negotiators, Witkoff and Jared Kushner — who, according to a senior Middle East diplomat with knowledge of the talks, chose not to include nuclear technical experts in the negotiations — balked at Iran’s request to continue using 20%-enriched uranium at a facility for civilian nuclear development that the U.S. first built and provided to Iran in 1967.

Running out of time: Israel escalates Iran strikes as Trump weighs ‘elegant exit’ The Israeli military is pushing for more strikes on Iran before the window of opportunity closes, when US President Trump decides to end the war.

Middle East flights: British Airways cancels Abu Dhabi service ‘until later this year’ In an update issued on 10 March, BA said it has cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv “until later this month”, while services to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled “until later this year”.

Cops swarm on Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch to search for bodies of two girls strangled during rough sex sessions amid human experimentation claims For years talk of the deaths has swirled around Zorro Ranch in the tiny town of Stanley, 30 miles south of the state capital, Santa Fe – but the identities of the girls have never been known.

Epstein Isn’t Iranian Propaganda The Washington Post claims that Iran is amplifying the Epstein files in an effort “to erode public support for the joint U.S.-Israel military operation.”

James Comer Says Trump DOJ Asked New Mexico Officials to End Jeffrey Epstein Investigation The property was being probed in 2019, but federal investigators reportedly took over and shut things down. Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while incarcerated awaiting sex trafficking charges.