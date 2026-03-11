The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
1h

The biggest news today is fifty six percent of Americans now believe the covid vaccines caused mass deaths.

No more hiding from the horrific damage and deaths caused by the vaccinated with their IGg4 switch.

Massachusetts is now up to eight kids dying from the flu this year. I would assume this is due to ADE once again caused by the vaccinated and confirmed by HHS in August 2025.

As an unvaccinated person I believe all I left to say to the vaccinated is…..you had this coming…..killers.

