Market Manipulation & Today's Must-Reads (11 March 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
150 US troops wounded so far in Iran war…
Three ships struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz…
British cargo vessel hit…
US navy destroys Iranian mine-laying vessels in Hormuz…
Insurers say tanker disruption driven by safety fears…
Nuclear experts challenge White House claims on Iran reactor…
Israel escalates strikes as Trump weighs war exit…
British Airways cancels Middle East flights for months…
Police search Epstein’s Zorro Ranch for missing victims…
IEA considers largest ever global oil reserve release…
Energy shock forces Thailand to order work-from-home measures…
Shell and Total declare force majeure after Qatar LNG halt…
Oil shock raises chances of interest rate hikes…
Demographic crisis threatens long-term viability of Medicare…
Texas wind turbine dumping scandal expands to thousands…
Climate policy increasingly tied to financial system control…
…and many more stories below.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Deleted Tweet From Energy Secretary Sends Oil Markets on Another Wild Ride
For days, the global oil market has swung wildly while traders from New York to London to Singapore have watched footage of drones and missiles flying across the Middle East. Tuesday’s selloff was sparked in part by a social-media post.
A plunge in oil prices intensified in the early afternoon after Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on X that “The U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets.” The prospect of a prolonged energy shock momentarily dimmed. Futures for oil, diesel and gasoline slid. Stocks jumped.
This was the video with the tweet:
But the message vanished within minutes, leaving investors the world over struggling to see through the fog of war emanating from the Trump administration itself.
U.S. officials soon after said that the military isn’t currently escorting commercial ships through one of the world’s chokepoints for oil and natural gas.
The since-deleted post was enough to wipe out million-dollar trades. Benchmark U.S. crude futures plunged by as much as 19% at one point. During a roughly 10-minute span when Wright’s post appeared, an exchange-traded fund linked to oil futures saw $84 million of its market capitalization evaporate.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Senator Richard Blumenthal says he has “never left a briefing this angry”. We are heading down a path towards sending US troops to Iran as ground forces, he says.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
At least 150 US troops wounded so far in war on Iran
The figure has not been previously reported and is far higher than the Pentagon’s publicly disclosed figure of eight seriously wounded US forces.
Three ships in Strait of Hormuz hit by ‘unknown projectiles’
On Wednesday, Thailand’s navy said it was providing emergency assistance after a Thai-flagged vessel was hit 11 nautical miles north of Oman, causing a fire on board. In a statement, the Royal Thai Navy said the ship’s 23 crew members were being rescued.
British Cargo Ship Hit By ‘Unknown Projectile’ In Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Conflict
UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of an incident involving a container vessel around 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. Military Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine Laying Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz
Trump demanded that Iran must “IMMEDIATELY” remove any mines from the strategically key shipping lane, after early reports that Iran had begun placing the explosives.
Marine war risk market ‘operating as expected’ amid Middle East hostilities
Lloyd’s head of underwriting, Patrick Davison, reportedly told the Financial Times that the slowdown in vessel traffic is not an insurance issue but reflects concerns over vessel and crew safety.
Nuclear experts undercut White House claims about Iran reactor at heart of case for war
American negotiators, Witkoff and Jared Kushner — who, according to a senior Middle East diplomat with knowledge of the talks, chose not to include nuclear technical experts in the negotiations — balked at Iran’s request to continue using 20%-enriched uranium at a facility for civilian nuclear development that the U.S. first built and provided to Iran in 1967.
Running out of time: Israel escalates Iran strikes as Trump weighs ‘elegant exit’
The Israeli military is pushing for more strikes on Iran before the window of opportunity closes, when US President Trump decides to end the war.
Middle East flights: British Airways cancels Abu Dhabi service ‘until later this year’
In an update issued on 10 March, BA said it has cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv “until later this month”, while services to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled “until later this year”.
Cops swarm on Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch to search for bodies of two girls strangled during rough sex sessions amid human experimentation claims
For years talk of the deaths has swirled around Zorro Ranch in the tiny town of Stanley, 30 miles south of the state capital, Santa Fe – but the identities of the girls have never been known.
Epstein Isn’t Iranian Propaganda
The Washington Post claims that Iran is amplifying the Epstein files in an effort “to erode public support for the joint U.S.-Israel military operation.”
James Comer Says Trump DOJ Asked New Mexico Officials to End Jeffrey Epstein Investigation
The property was being probed in 2019, but federal investigators reportedly took over and shut things down. Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while incarcerated awaiting sex trafficking charges.
Why Europe Still Misreads America
Why Germans fear American religion, and what this reveals about Europe.
Technology
Behind the Curtain: America’s big lie
We’ve been manipulated by algorithms and politicians amplifying the worst of humanity. Our feeds and screens spread a twisted, inaccurate view of America.
Finance/Economy
IEA poised to call for largest ever release of stockpiled oil to reduce crude price
The world’s energy watchdog is expected to call on its 32 members to release about 400m barrels of emergency crude, a third of the group’s total government stockpiles and more than double the IEA’s previous biggest release.
Thailand orders work from home, use of stairs as Middle East oil crisis hits
Bangladesh and Pakistan have introduced similar measures, including school closures and remote working arrangements, to cushion the impact of rising energy costs.
Shell and TotalEnergies Issue Force Majeure After Qatar LNG Shut Down
The move marks the first clear sign that Qatar’s export stoppage is cascading through the global LNG trading system.
Interest rates may rise as Bank of England responds to oil shock
Investors have priced in about a 70 per cent chance of the Bank of England increasing rates by a quarter point before the end of the year. Just two weeks ago, they expected two quarter-point cuts in 2026, with the first coming at the central bank’s meeting next Thursday.
War with Iran delivers another shock to the global economy
The conflict is driving up energy and fertilizer prices; threatening food shortages in poor countries; destabilizing fragile states such as Pakistan; and complicating options for the inflation fighters at central banks like the Federal Reserve.
Medicare’s Hidden Fertility Problem
We’re producing too few workers to support more retirees, living longer. The demographic trap has sprung on pay-as-you-go taxation.
Man-Made Climate Change
Net Zero Will Save Money, Says CCC
More gaslighting from the Climate Change Committee
Over 3,000 illegally dumped wind turbine blades – a waste scandal escalates in Texas
According to authorities, more than 3,000 wind turbine blades, along with other materials from decommissioned turbines, were stored on two city-owned sites.
China is still the coal furnace of the world
Climate Change -- Where The Experts Make Fools Of Themselves
Has there been any area where self-proclaimed experts have more made fools of themselves than the area of “climate change”?
Climate Policy as a Tool of Financial Control
Banks, central banks, regulators, and investment giants are increasingly embedding climate criteria into the rules that determine how credit is created and allocated.
👀 In Case You Missed It
Last Four US Navy Avenger-Class Minesweepers Leave Bahrain for Disposal
The Avenger class consisted of 14 ships built between 1987 and 1994. Four of them are still in service in Japan, but are also scheduled to be decommissioned in the coming years.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
The biggest news today is fifty six percent of Americans now believe the covid vaccines caused mass deaths.
No more hiding from the horrific damage and deaths caused by the vaccinated with their IGg4 switch.
Massachusetts is now up to eight kids dying from the flu this year. I would assume this is due to ADE once again caused by the vaccinated and confirmed by HHS in August 2025.
As an unvaccinated person I believe all I left to say to the vaccinated is…..you had this coming…..killers.