The Innocents Abroad by Mark Twain

Published under the full name The Innocents Abroad, or The New Pilgrims' Progress, this became Mark Twain's best selling book during his life and one of the best-selling travel books of all time.

It is a detailed narrative of a long excursion with a group of fellow travelers to the Holy Land shortly after the Civil War aboard the vessel Quaker City. The humorous account covers his visits to Paris, Italy, Greece, Egypt and the Holy Land. At times irreverent, it is always entertaining.

