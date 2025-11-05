Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Debt Machine: How Private Banks Engineered Global Control by Mark Gerard Keenan

The Debt Machine: How Private Banks Engineered Global Control — and How to Break Free from It.



What if everything you were taught about money — and freedom — was an illusion?

We live in an age of advanced technology and deep confusion. The world feels connected, yet ordinary people grow poorer, more indebted, and less free. Beneath the surface of politics and media lies a hidden engine of power — a financial mechanism so vast that it shapes every government, market, and war on earth.

That mechanism is the debt machine.

In this groundbreaking book, former United Nations Environment Programme expert Mark Keenan reveals how private banks quietly took control of global finance — and with it, the destiny of nations. Drawing on history, economics, and firsthand experience, he traces how money creation shifted from public hands to private boardrooms, transforming citizens into perpetual debtors and governments into clients of global lenders.

From the birth of central banking to the 2008 crash, from the digital surveillance economy to the IMF’s “rescue” programs, The Debt Machine exposes how the modern economy was designed to extract, not empower. It reveals:

How money is created from nothing — and why debt must always grow.

How wars, recessions, and “recovery plans” serve the same financial masters.

How the media and academia protect the illusion of prosperity.

How environmental and social crises are used to justify deeper financial control.

And most importantly — how we can dismantle the machine and build something freer in its place.

This is not a book of conspiracy — it’s a map of power. It connects the dots between banking, politics, and psychology, showing how the promise of progress became a system of quiet servitude.

Yet Keenan’s message is not despair but awakening: when we understand how money truly works, we reclaim the freedom to imagine a different world.

If you’ve ever wondered why debt always rises, why governments always bail out banks, and why real reform never seems to come — this book will change the way you see everything.

The truth, once seen, cannot be unseen.

