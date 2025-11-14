Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Climate CO2 Hoax - How Bankers Hijacked the Environment Movement by Mark Gerard Keenan

What if the real hoax isn’t climate change, but the story you’ve been told about it?



For decades, the United Nations and mainstream media have insisted that carbon dioxide emissions are the driving force behind catastrophic climate change. In Climate CO2 Hoax, Mark Gerard Keenan—former scientist at the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change and at United Nations Environment —presents a very different story. Drawing on testimony from world-renowned scientists, independent research groups, and whistleblowers, Keenan argues that the CO2 narrative is built on flawed models, selective data, and political agendas designed to centralize control under UN Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset.”



This book dismantles the popular climate crisis claims, showing that Earth’s climate has always shifted naturally in cycles. It exposes how powerful banking and corporate interests hijacked the original environmental movement, turning it into a vehicle for profit, taxation, and surveillance while ignoring the real pollutants threatening land, water, and communities. Keenan highlights the contradictions of electric cars, renewable energy policies, and “net-zero” initiatives that pollute more than they protect, and he reveals how central bankers and mega-corporations are using climate hysteria as a smokescreen for financialization and global control. The world’s central bankers are behind this decision and (via debt-money produced from nothing) are entirely funding and controlling the advancement of the worldwide project of reducing Co2 emissions.



Climate CO2 Hoax challenges readers to question one of the most entrenched narratives of our time. It is both a warning and a call to reclaim genuine environmentalism—rooted in local resilience, truth, and stewardship of the Earth—before it is irreparably replaced by the manufactured agendas of those who stand to gain the most.



Are you ready to uncover the hidden agenda behind the world’s most powerful narrative? Step beyond the headlines and discover the evidence that challenges climate hysteria—and exposes the forces driving it. Read Climate CO2 Hoax today and decide for yourself.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

