The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
11m

Excellent recommendation.

Additional resources can be found here:

https://theylied.ca/Vaccines.shtml

.

Treatments for VAX injury here : 

https://VAXinjury.ca/ 

.

Raise Public Awareness 

https://theylied.ca/SpreadTheWord.shtml

.

Take Action 

https://theylied.ca/TakeAction.shtml

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture