Must-Reads for Sunday 23 March 2025.

Elon Musk discusses the magic money computers he found.

🥊 Quick Hits

Truce or dare? Why Putin refused to play the ceasefire game. How Russia’s President avoided a carefully laid trap.

Why Europe was alarmed: 30 NATO officers got into a cauldron in the Kursk region. About 30 NATO officers were trapped in the Kursk region, according to the coordinator of the pro-Russian resistance. According to the underground, these officers were engaged in commanding Ukrainian troops on the spot, as well as processing NATO satellite intelligence data and correcting strikes deep into Russian territory.

The New Enthusiasm for Slaughter. Europe appears to be back where it used to be, the aristocracy burning the serfs when not visiting each other’s clubs. Shallow thinking has the day, and the media have adapted themselves accordingly. Democracy means ensuring that only the right people get into power.

Opinion - Sadly, Trump is right on Ukraine. “I rarely agree with President Trump, but his latest controversial statements about Ukraine are mostly true. They seem preposterous only because western audiences have been fed a steady diet of disinformation about Ukraine for more than a decade.”

Europe Goes Full Totalitarian And Puts The Entire Western World At Risk. The outcome was predictable for many of us in the alternative media and the situation is only going to get worse in the next few years, but what does this mean for the rest of the world? With the European elites casting off their humanist masks and going outright Orwellian, what kind of chaos can we expect to unfold?

The world is noticing: There’s a legit COUP underway in the US led by federal judges… Once again—just like in 2020—the Deep State has decided that its own survival trumps the will of the people. And they’ll stop at nothing to block what voters voted for, all while hiding behind the fake guise of “saving democracy.”

Why did Hitler go to Stalingrad? Very few could tell you anything about why the Second World War unfolded in the way that it did. Most – including the King of England – wrongly believe that the Second World War was a crusade to save Europe’s Jews. And all recoil in horror at any suggestion that Hitler had a motive (albeit a perverse one) behind his actions, since this would detract from the narrative of evil for evil’s sake.

Myths and Facts Regarding Low-Carbohydrate Diets. This paper aims to address the concerns of patients and practitioners who are interested in a low-carbohydrate or ketogenic diet, but who have concerns about its efficacy, safety, and long-term viability.

Elon Musk reveals DOGE has found 14 'magic money computers' that create cash 'out of thin air'. 'They're mostly at the Treasury, some are at HHS, one or two at State, there's some at DOD, I think we've found 14 magic money computers,' Musk explained.

Can Trump Arbitrarily Take Money From Anyone’s Bank Account? The federal government’s debiting $80.5 million from New York City’s bank account suggests yes.

The Imminent Restructuring of the Monetary System. We are witnessing the tough decisions required to begin a great unwind—a shift back to sound money, a purge of systemic leverage, and the restructuring of the monetary order. If controlled, this transition will be painful but orderly. If not, we risk a chaotic collapse akin to 1929 or 2008.

SDA Attorneys Win $912K For an LA Physician Who Was Fired for Being Unvaccinated. The Court found she had a sincere religious objection to the vaccines, and ordered her to be reinstated to her position, plus $364,645 in economic damages, and $546,967 in emotional distress

Everything you’ve been told about flu vaccines is wrong. What if I told you that annual influenza vaccination can make you more susceptible to influenza-like illness?

Crisis time: Heathrow airport swapped diesel gens for Net Zero wood-fired backup generator. Turns out, one of the world’s largest airports apparently didn’t have reliable back up generators. This may be just sheer incompetence but some insiders are saying it’s specifically because it went Net Zero compliant in 2012 and switched diesel generators for biomass ones. Share

👀 In Case You Missed It

Mark Carney, man of destiny, wants to revolutionize society. It won't be pleasant. What Carney ultimately wants is a technocratic dictatorship justified by climate alarmism.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Stay safe from online hate with these five tips. Nature uses the example of EcoHealth Alliance becoming the subject of conspiracy theories about the origin of Covid as an example of anti-science activism.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Human Ancestors Used Volcanic Spheres as Tools More Than One Million Years Ago. More and more discoveries are revealing the creative capacities and impressive intelligence of archaic human ancestors, who were not the unthinking brutes they were once portrayed as being.

Spacetime is not a continuum, it's made up of discrete pieces. Spacetime isn’t infinitely divisible but instead built from discrete elements and their causal relationships – there is a “fundamental minimal size below which spacetime loses its meaning”.

Our Genes Reveal Mysterious Split in Human Population 1.5 Million Years Ago. A deep-rooted population structure emerged, suggesting modern humans, Homo sapiens, are the result of a population that split in two about 1.5 million years ago, and then, only 300,000 years ago, merged back into one.

