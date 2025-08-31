The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
2h

This is my favorite book. It changed my life. I became a psychiatrist myself after reading it and meeting Scotty. He was sort of a mentor to me. I recommend this book to anyone who wants to get their act together. Just as relevant today as it was in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
4h

I’m 62, and my dad gave me this book when I was a kid! I still have it! Great book!👏👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture