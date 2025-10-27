Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Take back your life from pain and resentment as you move into the freedom of forgiveness.

Have you ever felt stuck in a cycle of unresolved pain, playing offenses over and over in your mind? You know you can’t go on like this, but you don’t know what to do next. Lysa TerKeurst has wrestled through this journey. But in surprising ways, she’s discovered how to let go of bound-up resentment and overcome the resistance to forgiving people who aren’t willing to make things right.

With deep empathy, therapeutic insight, and rich Bible teaching coming out of more than 1,000 hours of theological study, Lysa will help you:

Learn how to move on when the other person refuses to change and never says they’re sorry.

Walk through a step-by-step process to free yourself from the hurt of your past and feel less offended today.

Discover what the Bible really says about forgiveness and the peace that comes from living it out right now.

Identify what’s stealing trust and vulnerability from your relationships so you can believe there is still good ahead.

Disempower the triggers hijacking your emotions by embracing the two necessary parts of forgiveness.

If you are ready to begin the process of healing and moving forward, Lysa has some words of comfort and encouragement for you as you begin the journey:

“Dear friend, I understand, deeply and personally, how hard it is when someone does something unchangeable that also feels unforgivable. I’ve cried countless tears and wrestled through so many questions.

If you can relate, you’re in the right place. Within these pages, your heart will be tenderly held. Your thoughts don’t need to be edited. Your resistance is understood. But there are some biblical perspectives to consider that have finally brought peace into my life. And I want the same for you.

And if no one else has ever said they’re sorry for your deep pain, I will. My heart breaks for what breaks so many of us. So, let me take your hand and lead you through how forgiveness is not only possible but is one of the most healing decisions to embrace.”



