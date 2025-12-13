📰 Reaching over 76,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

US eyes Venezuela’s minerals, not drugs, as true prize…

Utah desert mineral haul could shift US–China power balance…

Iran seizes tanker in escalating Gulf shadow war…

US raids ship carrying Chinese weapons bound for Iran…

EU approves workaround to sideline Orbán, freeze assets forever…

Draft peace plan: fast-track Ukraine into EU by 2027…

Israel signals readiness for wide-scale Lebanon assault…

Canada–EU digital ID alignment to create surveillance-state…

BLM leader charged in multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme…

British judges quietly using AI — and getting cases wrong…

Hollywood collapses as managers displace real craftsmen…

NIH proves DEI can be dismantled overnight…

‘Sixth mass extinction’ narrative collapses under new data…

Why vaccine policy must always allow religious exemptions…

Why your brain wakes you minutes before the alarm…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money & Power by Daniel Yergin Daniel Yergin’s timeless book chronicles the struggle for wealth and power that has surrounded oil for decades and that continues to fuel global rivalries, shake the world economy, and transform the destiny of men and nations. This updated edition categorically proves the unwavering significance of oil throughout the twentieth century and into the twenty-first by tracing economic and political clashes over precious “black gold.”

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

📊 Readers’ Poll

Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:

1️⃣ First → original paywalled version

2️⃣ Second → free archived version

If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.

Share