Prince Andrew was punched in face by footman & Queen agreed he deserved it…

Epstein sought £1m cash deal for Andrew..

Republicans absent from Wexner Epstein deposition…

Graduate earnings premium erodes…

Council spends £20,000 on child’s horse therapy…

Influential voices openly game out nuclear war…

AI coding bot blamed for major Amazon outages…

Push to end anonymity online…

Trump unveils new 10% global tariff plan…

Remittances fuel migration in “great extraction”…

Was climate spending history’s largest scandal?

Healthy life expectancy drops sharply post-pandemic…

Here’s an old clip of Howard Lutnick describing how he and his chums make money - a lot of money.

“Our company loves volatility, so the busier it is - a little chaos, a little excitement - that creates volume”

And you can’t get better volatility, chaos and excitement than by introducing worldwide tariffs. Which, as most of the world knows, is what Trump did last year with the full support (and advice) of Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary.

Lutnick’s financial services firm, Cantor Fitzgerald (the one he decided not to turn up to on 9/11), was handed over to his sons when he joined the government. And when Trump announced all his tariffs last year, the company allegedly bought the rights to hundred of millions of dollars in potential refunds from companies who had to pay the tariffs. In effect, they were betting that the tariffs would be overturned by a court and in the process they would make millions of dollars.

In a letter reviewed by Wired [last] summer, a Cantor representative reportedly said the firm was willing to trade tariff refund rights for 20 to 30 percent of the duties companies have paid. “So for a company that paid $10 million, they could expect to receive $2-$3 million in a trade,” the representative wrote, per Wired. “We have the capacity to trade up to several hundred million of these presently and can likely upsize that in the future to meet potential demand.”

So whilst Lutnick was supporting Trump with tariffs, it’s claimed that his sons were betting that they would be declared unlawful and in the process making 3-5x the amount invested. And where will that money come from? Straight from your pocket to theirs, of course.

And on a completely separate note to end on - back to Prince Andrew, which I discussed yesterday. Actually, it isn’t so unrelated, as you will see in the news items below where Prince Andrew and Lutnick were working together with Epstein.

But firstly, why do I keep calling him ‘Prince’ Andrew when his title has been stripped from him? This clip explains my own thoughts better than I can.

And back to occult numerology again - a topic that interests me because it seems to pop up all over the place but I’m unsure whether there is something in it or not - is something I missed yesterday. Prince Andrew’s arrest happened on his 66th (a masonic number) birthday.

Maybe a coincidence but for someone of such importance, it seems very strange to arrest him on his actual birthday. Whether it has anything to do with his age or not, it seems like a message was being sent.

Andrew’s (very) long fall from grace As a teenager he’d acquired the nickname Randy Andy, and as a young man his behaviour was so atrocious that a footman punched him in the face. Queen Elizabeth refused his subsequent offer to resign on the grounds that her son had obviously deserved it.

Jeffrey Epstein tried to secure £1million in cash for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as he plotted lucrative business deal with a US investment giant, emails reveal The former prince would have also received a 40 per cent cut of future profits in the link-up with Cantor Fitzgerald, with the same amount going to the firm and the remaining 20 per cent to German business consultant David Stern, according to one proposed version.

Why Did Republicans Skip The Hearing For Epstein’s Billionaire Bestie Les Wexner? Although several Democrat members were present at the deposition not one Republican member travelled for the deposition of Wexner who was allegedly one of Epstein’s largest bankrollers.

Britain is a rare case where the graduate earning premium has eroded during the expansion of higher education.

Council pays £20,000 for one child’s horse therapy in Send plan The Times has found close to 120 cases, in 22 areas, where children are funded to take part in activities involving horses such as “equine-assisted learning” or “riding therapy”, at a total cost of £1.9 million to the taxpayer.

The War in Ukraine Could Go Nuclear Too many influential voices are contemplating how to ‘win’ a nuclear war.

AWS outages caused by AI coding bot blunder, report claims Because the engineers involved in the two incidents did not require secondary approval, their AI agents just went ahead with their changes that broke the systems. It’s because of this that the company treated the errors as a user access control issue and does not consider it a problem with its AI tool.

German chancellor echoes the frequent — and illiberal — call to end online anonymity Online anonymity is vital to free speech in Germany. And the United States.

Zuckerberg’s “Fix” for Child Safety Could End Anonymous Internet Access for Everyone Zuckerberg spent five hours defending Instagram’s design choices, and walked out having handed legislators and regulators their preferred blueprint for a national digital ID system.

‘It will not be automatic or immediate’: Companies brace for a messy tariff refund process The Penn Wharton Budget Model laid out the stakes, saying that reversing these tariffs may generate up to $175 billion in refunds. The group added that, unless the duties are replaced by another source, future tariff revenue collections could also fall by half.

Trump announces new 10% global tariff as he hits out at ‘deeply disappointing’ Supreme Court ruling In a press conference after the decision was released, Trump said he planned to impose a new 10% global tariff under a never-used law known as Section 122, which gives him the power to put in place tariffs up to 15% for 150 days (at which point Congress must step in).

The great extraction Amigrant worker in the UK can send more money home in a year than many in the Global South will earn in a lifetime. Remittances are a powerful but often overlooked driver of mass migration.

Britain must help establish a World Bank for defence Defence manufacturers have full order books but lack affordable, long-term finance to expand capacity and invest in new technologies. Banks’ appetites are improving, but hesitation remains, as regulations and risk models still treat defence as politically sensitive and financially uncertain.

Was Climate Change the Greatest Financial Scandal in History? Environmental scholar Bjorn Lomborg recently calculated that across the globe, governments have spent at least $16 trillion feeding the climate change industrial complex.

New Study: Canada’s New Brunswick Was 1°C Warmer Than Today During The Medieval Warm Period Other sites in this region also show no net warming since the 1800s and 1-3°C cooling from the Medieval Climate Anomaly to the Little Ice Age.

When CO2 was ideal Easter Island was hit by severe drought for a century — “far worse than today” Yet more proof that mother nature is far worse than man-made climate change.

The nation’s healthy life expectancy continues to decline significantly since the end of the pandemic In England healthy life expectancy at birth in 2022 to 2024 was 60.9 years for men and 61.3 years for women. This represents a drop of seven months for both men and women since the previous year (2021 to 2023) and a drop of 22 months for men and 29 months for women since the end of the pandemic (2019 to2021).

Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel Among the most intriguing components of the frequently discussed hypothetical “grand bargain” between Russia and the United States is the proposal to construct a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.

