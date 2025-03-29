Lockdowns did one positive thing: they proved man-made climate change is nonsense · The billionaire who's terrified about an epidemic of aggressive cancers & Today's Must-Reads - 29 March 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 58,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.
🔥 Top Stories
Zelensky’s emergency meeting: Invites UK and France for deployment talks…
Orbán on EU proposals: "Brussels is preparing for war"…
EU’s war messaging: Rebranding paranoia to sell more Ukraine conflict…
Putin warns of Arctic war: Claims NATO using region as conflict springboard…
Trump’s Thiel connection: Dark MAGA technocrats seek AI-driven rule…
Lockdown was a disaster: SAGE adviser warns of lasting damage…
London Museum’s diversity push: Staff told to ‘challenge whiteness.’..
A quarter of Britons disabled: Mental health struggles surge post-pandemic…
New CDC Director choice: Robert Malone says don’t judge a book by its cover…
The intelligence of trees: Research shows trees prioritize their kin…
and much, much more….
👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!
📖 Today’s Book
What a Plant Knows: A Field Guide to the Senses by Daniel Chamovitz
🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!
Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.