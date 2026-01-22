Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

The Death of Ivan Ilyich by Leo Tolstoy

Tolstoy’s most famous novella is an intense and moving examination of death and the possibilities of redemption.

Ivan Ilyich is a middle-aged man who has spent his life focused on his career as a bureaucrat and emotionally detached from his wife and children. After an accident he finds himself on the brink of an untimely death, which he sees as a terrible injustice. Face to face with his mortality, Ivan begins to question everything he has believed about the meaning of life. The Death of Ivan Ilyich is a masterpiece of psychological realism and philosophical profundity that has inspired generations of readers.



