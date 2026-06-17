Truth Is No Longer the Bottom Line

The Iran War will reshape the global economy and the balance of power regardless of how the current settlement talks end. Yet most Americans have experienced it less as a geopolitical rupture than as a serialized drama. The news has framed the conflict as an action thriller: complex events compressed into digestible episodes, limited character development interrupted by dramatic threats, cliffhangers, and plot twists. The expectation is that the good guys will prevail, as they always do in a summer blockbuster. But reality does not follow a screenplay. That may be why Trump’s politics work so well. He does not simply offer a narrative. He offers an experience: outrage, anticipation, victory, betrayal, suspense, catharsis. Facts become secondary to emotional participation. The deeper question is no longer whether people can handle the truth. The question is whether truth still matters once it is competing not merely with a more compelling narrative, but with a more compelling experience.