The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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And Noddy's avatar
And Noddy
4h

Found the WSJ article very informative. Enjoyed the comments, clearly not C&C subscribers. The Art Berman article makes me think he may be on to something with the reality and whats true perception. DJT is certainly 1 in a 8.5 billion.

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