Leak reveals member of Peter Thiel's secret society & Today's Must-Reads (17 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Iran has fired drones at ships in Hormuz since the ceasefire MoU…
Feds reveal alleged plot to attack White House UFC event with drones…
New inquiry estimates 250,000 girls subjected to grooming gang abuse…
Pentagon used Musk’s Grok AI to fire 2,000 missiles at Iran…
Florida sues TikTok over age verification as digital ID mandate begins…
China is quietly taking over corporate America’s AI infrastructure…
Trump-Iran deal lets Tehran immediately resume oil sales…
Data shows economic freedom & environmental outcomes aren’t in conflict…
The Iran War is being consumed as entertainment, not information…
New study finds Chile’s sea level was 3.2 metres higher in the mid-Holocene…
A mysterious tooth condition now affecting children.
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Editor’s Spotlight
Leak Exposes Members of Peter Thiel’s Secretive ‘Dialog’ Society
A trove of internal records from a secret society for powerful figures in US politics, finance, and tech was left exposed online
The group, called Dialog, is a private, invitation-only organization cofounded in 2006 by the billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel. It convenes US officials, foreign government figures, and Silicon Valley executives at off-the-record annual retreats. Dialog has spent two decades declining to disclose its members.
The data lays out a program of off-the-record sessions, including: “Money (Does?) Buy Happiness,” “Bring Back Nuclear,” “Navigating WWIII,” “Battlefield Technologies,” and “ “How’s Your Sex Life?”
Together, alongside the mundane fare of a typical thought leadership conference, the documents show an extraordinary convergence of power. The registration records list General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe and the head of US European Command, who took the post in July 2025 and is recorded on the leaked list as having attended Dialog gatherings since 2021. The website directory names sitting Trump administration officials, two US senators, six members of the Paypal Mafia, a former Middle East chief of intelligence, and a sitting ambassador to the United States, along with the founders and directors of many of the country’s largest surveillance, data-broker, and advertising-data companies.
What ties the roster together more than any title or office is a shared preoccupation with artificial intelligence, longevity, and the near future. Asked on a sign-up form to predict the future, registrants returned again and again to the same theme: that AI will reorder work, war, education, and belief within a few years. Several foresee mass labor displacement and a swing back toward unions and government programs; others predict an “AI winter,” domestic terrorism targeting data centers, criminal defendants choosing AI lawyers over public defenders, or religious revival provoked by the disruption.
“Societal degeneration,” predicted one person, “will continue to accelerate.”
The statistician Andrew Gelman published one of Dialog’s invitations to his blog in 2022, describing its format and a registration fee of more than $16,000. The 2014 retreat drew renewed attention this year when its invitation list, which included the financier Jeffrey Epstein among roughly 150 invitees, surfaced in the US Justice Department’s release of the Epstein files. It remains unclear whether he attended or not.
Worth Watching
Robert Pape tells Piers Morgan that the deal with Iran is being celebrated too early and is allowing Iran to enter a period of maximum leverage.
Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Iran has fired drones at commercial ships in Hormuz strait since MoU’s signing
All of the drones had been intercepted by the US military before they pose a threat to commercial or US military ships and personnel.
Feds reveal details of alleged plot to attack White House UFC event with explosive drones
Sources said that no drones have actually been recovered. Use of the drones was believed to be in the discussion-and-research phases, the sources said.
The Rape Gang Inquiry Report
The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma. The true number is probably higher. The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted.
Technology
Pentagon used Elon Musk’s Grok AI to fire 2,000 missiles at Iran, official says
Top defense official says data centers powering trillionaire’s chatbot are critical to national security
The robot takeover of warfare is already happening and it doesn’t look like Hollywood
Robot soldiers remain years away, but AI drones, autonomous vehicles, and machine decision-making are already here.
Florida Sues TikTok Over Age Verification Failures as Digital ID Mandate Takes Effect
Florida’s plan to protect kids online starts with surveilling every adult in the state.
As Trump tries to rein in AI, China is taking over corporate America
The shift towards cheaper models could provide Xi Jinping with a valuable propaganda vehicle
Finance/Economy/Energy
The Trump-Iran Deal Allows Tehran to Immediately Sell Oil
The agreement also waives banking and transport sanctions to facilitate transactions, an early financial benefit
Green Growth: Data Show Freeing Economies Doesn’t Harm the Environment
Economic liberalization has often been assumed to have environmental tradeoffs. But decades of data show the incentives of prosperity and preservation are aligned.
Truth Is No Longer the Bottom Line
The Iran War will reshape the global economy and the balance of power regardless of how the current settlement talks end. Yet most Americans have experienced it less as a geopolitical rupture than as a serialized drama. The news has framed the conflict as an action thriller: complex events compressed into digestible episodes, limited character development interrupted by dramatic threats, cliffhangers, and plot twists. The expectation is that the good guys will prevail, as they always do in a summer blockbuster. But reality does not follow a screenplay. That may be why Trump’s politics work so well. He does not simply offer a narrative. He offers an experience: outrage, anticipation, victory, betrayal, suspense, catharsis. Facts become secondary to emotional participation. The deeper question is no longer whether people can handle the truth. The question is whether truth still matters once it is competing not merely with a more compelling narrative, but with a more compelling experience.
Man-Made Climate Change
The Climate Cult
Many people with inadequate scientific knowledge are convinced that Planet Earth is in mortal danger from global warming due to humans. If Planet Earth were really in great danger from humans, any means to protect it would be justified. Some extremists propose reducing Earth’s eight billion population of people to no more than one billion. How this is to be done has always been a bit vague.
New Study: Chile’s Relative Sea Level Was 3.2 Meters Higher Than Today During The Mid-Holocene
Higher sea levels were due to a warmer climate, or the consequence of more water in ocean basins rather than locked up on land as ice.
Health
The Infectious Disease Frenzy
In our enlightened age the public seems tirelessly bombarded with warnings of existential threat from infectious disease. Another distant outbreak is spreading, this time it could be Disease X! “…and there is no vaccine …!” How, one might ask, is our species still extant?
The mysterious tooth condition affecting millions of children
Your child’s small, delicate, chalk-white baby teeth fall out. In their place grow yellowish-brown, fragile teeth – much to everyone’s surprise. It affects around 28% of children in Scandinavia and is one of the most widespread dental conditions. Studies show that it’s very common across Europe, while it appears to be less of an issue across Africa and Asia.
Fascinating Finds
This exercise ‘sweet spot’ is linked to greater longevity
Perhaps most important, the gains in lifespan associated with lifting came on top of any that people might be getting from aerobic exercise, since the researchers controlled for that kind of exercise. In effect, the gains were additive, and doing both was best. “People who combined aerobic exercise with resistance training generally had the lowest mortality risk,” said Yiwen Zhang, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who led the study.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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Found the WSJ article very informative. Enjoyed the comments, clearly not C&C subscribers. The Art Berman article makes me think he may be on to something with the reality and whats true perception. DJT is certainly 1 in a 8.5 billion.