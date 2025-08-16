📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 69,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Why Russia sold Alaska to the U.S.—and how Moscow views the deal today…

Kremlinology returns: could Ukraine end in a negotiated “defeat” for the West?

650,000 Ukrainian men flee or hide to avoid mobilization as desertions mount…

UK defence chief says British troops may enforce a Ukraine ceasefire…

Trump: Putin called 2020 U.S. election “rigged” due to mail-in ballots…

Xi told Trump China won’t invade Taiwan during his presidency…

China pushes for global AI body to challenge Western tech dominance…

U.S. domestic spying now so routine most Americans don’t notice…

Epstein mansion photos reveal occult elite’s grotesque tastes…

Our minds outsourced: how machines erode autonomy and thought…

Was Peter Thiel behind Yarvin’s ‘Dark Enlightenment’ movement?

CIA’s covert websites exposed: blogs and fan pages masking spy hubs…

New study dismantles claim that CO2 drives global climate change…

New ICD-10 codes needed to recognize post-vaccine syndrome patients…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Spirit of Smithian Laws by Daniel B Klein

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: