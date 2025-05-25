Largest airstrike in history · OpenAI co-founder wanted doomsday bunker to protect from AGI · Top FDA official refused vaccine when pregnant - This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 19-25 May 2025
📖 This Week’s Top Book
World Without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17 by G. Edward Griffin
🎞️ Worth Watching
Did Biden tell us in 2022 that he had cancer? At the time, the White House said he was referring to non-melanoma skin cancers he had removed before he took office - but then shouldn’t he have said ‘That’s why I HAD cancer’ rather than ‘That’s why I HAVE cancer’. At this point, there are so many lies going around, even the liars have probably forgotten what is the truth and what isn’t.
🥊 Quick Hits
The lies about Biden’s health have done untold damage
The cover-up of the ex-president's decline has supercharged speculation about his cancer diagnosis.
White House pressured special counsel Robert Hur that his report on Biden’s classified docs ‘should be economical’ – claimed it could threaten national security.
The demands were made to special counsel Robert Hur in a series of October 2023 letters from Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer and former White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber.
U.S. Conducts “Largest Airstrike in the History of the World” (Sort Of)
The U.S. launched 16 jets from the USS Harry S. Truman to drop 125,000 pounds of bombs on a cave complex in Somalia, killing 14.
Former Ukrainian politician shot dead outside American school in Madrid
Andriy Portnov was a senior aide to ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich. After regime change in Ukraine, Mr Portnov was placed on several sanctions lists by the West, including the EU and Canada, for his actions as part of the former administration.
For One Hilarious, Terrifying Day, Elon Musk’s Chatbot Lost Its Mind
Grok became obsessively focused on “white genocide” in South Africa, bringing it up even when responding to queries that had nothing to do with the subject. How much do the Toronto Blue Jays pay the team’s pitcher, Max Scherzer? Grok responded by discussing white genocide in South Africa. What’s up with this picture of a tiny dog? Again, white genocide in South Africa.
Telegram founder says France asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices.
Pavel Durov, said he refused a request by the head of France's intelligence service to ban Romanian conservative voices ahead of the country's election.
How Technocracy Has Destroyed Our Legal System
Reflexive Law represents a fundamental departure from the principles of Constitutional Democracy. It is the legal framework of technocracy and Sustainable Development, the regulatory skeleton of globalism, and the stealth engine driving what many now recognize as the Great Reset. Reflexive Law is the mechanism by which traditional, rights-based law is being hollowed out and replaced with soft systems of control—systems that bypass democratic processes, neutralize individual rights, and install unelected overseers as the de facto governors of human behavior.
Iranian diplomats suspect Trump using talks as instrument of sabotage
In Tehran, bewildered diplomats said that they suspect the Trump administration is exploiting nuclear negotiations as a instrument for generating instability to weaken Iran’s economy and foment social strife.
The Hidden Agenda Behind Israel's Qatar Offensive
Israel’s recent push to label Qatar a terrorist-supporting state is not just a reaction to Doha’s relationship with Hamas—it’s a calculated maneuver designed to derail any diplomatic opening between the United States and Iran.
British ICC chief prosecutor lost access to email and has bank accounts frozen after Trump sanctions on top court.
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, British barrister Karim Khan, has lost access to his email and his bank accounts have been frozen since Donald Trump slapped sanctions on him in February.
OpenAI co-founder wanted to build doomsday bunker to protect company scientists from ‘rapture’
Ilya Sutskever, the man credited with being the brains behind ChatGPT, convened a meeting with key scientists at OpenAI in the summer of 2023 during which he said: “Once we all get into the bunker…” The plan, he explained, would be to protect OpenAI’s core scientists from what he anticipated could be geopolitical chaos or violent competition between world powers once AGI — an artificial intelligence that exceeds human capabilities — is released.
At the end of modernity, part two
The monetary system will fail through excess, because we have already set in motion powerful disequilibrium forces that must destroy the value (meaning the purchasing power) of money.
The Mandates of the Managerial State
Managerial bureaucracies prefer not to coerce directly but to create requirements that are “choices.” When the state controls everything, it doesn’t always need to dictate. Instead, it provides unpalatable choices and raises the stakes so that people choose correctly.
ICE AGE SOLAR STORM SHOCK: Trees Hold 14K-Year-Old Secret That Could CRASH Tech Today!
More than 14 thousand years ago, there was a solar storm so big, trees still remember it. Dwarfing modern solar storms, the event would devastate technology if it happened again today. Spoiler alert: It could.
Study Questions Role of Human Emissions in Climate Models and Policy
A groundbreaking study published in Science of Climate Change challenges the validity and reliability of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) climate models, the projections from which underpin the Paris Climate Agreement and the adoption of “Net Zero” policies.
Top FDA Official Discloses She Never Received COVID-19 Vaccine
Dr. Sara Brenner, the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner, said during an event in Washington that she did not receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Brenner said that she was pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked whether the information that has emerged since then validates her choice, Brenner, who said she was not speaking on behalf of the FDA, said she thinks it does.
🔦Spotlights You May Have Missed
New report: People's hearts declining rapidly since 2020 - 83% rise in wait for heart hospital treatment - Deaths up 18%…
Fed quietly buying billions in bonds…
Former Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs says his cancer cells contain Covid vaccine spike proteins…
Brexit betrayal: Starmer surrenders everything to EU…
FDA approves CRISPR-edited pigs…
Former US ambassador claims British asked him to transform terrorist into current President of Syria…
"Ambush" - MSM's word of the day…
The video that the MSM won't be showing you…
Officials knew about Covid vaccine risks + took steps to downplay them…
Mind control expert says Facebook secretly experimented on 700k users, driving some to attempt suicide…
Shocking statistics found in the new MAHA Commission report on childhood chronic disease…
Trump to place 50% tariffs on the EU…
New film documents vaccine injured…
💎 Fascinating Finds
This is Ingo Swann: The Man Who Saw Jupiter’s Rings Before NASA Did
He worked with the CIA. He claimed he could see Jupiter while sitting millions of miles away in a room. In 1973, he saw rings around Jupiter — a detail later confirmed in 1979 by the Voyager space probe, which discovered the Jovian ring system.
Sunshine may hold healing rays for a variety of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Scientists are turning this surprising discovery into treatments.
Thank you for sharing your summary stack with us all. Always lots of nuggets to help piece the puzzle together.