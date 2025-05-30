Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Player Piano by Kurt Vonnegut

“A funny, savage appraisal of a totally automated American society of the future.”—San Francisco Chronicle



Kurt Vonnegut’s first novel spins the chilling tale of engineer Paul Proteus, who must find a way to live in a world dominated by a supercomputer and run completely by machines. Paul’s rebellion is vintage Vonnegut—wildly funny, deadly serious, and terrifyingly close to reality.



“An exuberant, crackling style . . . Vonnegut is a black humorist, fantasist and satirist, a man disposed to deep and comic reflection on the human dilemma.”—Life



“His black logic . . . gives us something to laugh about and much to fear.”—The New York Times Book Review

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share