Welcome to the Monkey House: A Collection of Short Works by Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

“[Kurt Vonnegut] strips the flesh from bone and makes you laugh while he does it. . . . There are twenty-five stories here, and each hits a nerve ending.”—The Charlotte Observer



Welcome to the Monkey House is a collection of Kurt Vonnegut’s shorter works. Originally printed in publications as diverse as The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction and The Atlantic Monthly, these superb stories share Vonnegut’s audacious sense of humor and extraordinary range of creative vision.



Includes the following stories:



“Where I Live”

“Harrison Bergeron”

“Who Am I This Time?”

“Welcome to the Monkey House”

“Long Walk to Forever”

“The Foster Portfolio”

“Miss Temptation”

“All the King’s Horses”

“Tom Edison’s Shaggy Dog”

“New Dictionary”

“Next Door”

“More Stately Mansions”

“The Hyannis Port Story”

“D.P.”

“Report on the Barnhouse Effect”

“The Euphio Question”

“Go Back to Your Precious Wife and Son”

“Deer in the Works”

“The Lie”

“Unready to Wear”

“The Kid Nobody Could Handle”

“The Manned Missiles”

“Epicac”

“Adam”

“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow”



