Chung Kuo by David Wingrove is a gripping sci-fi epic set in a dystopian future where China’s technological dominance—sparked by a revolutionary breakthrough—reshapes a shattered Earth. The Han rule through seven T’ang lords, each governing a continent-spanning city-stack, enforcing totalitarian control over a stratified society. Amid this oppressive regime, rebels fight for freedom, their desperate tactics—including a chilling bioweapon—hinting at the series’ prescient themes. Political intrigue and cultural clashes drive this ambitious saga, which feels unnervingly relevant today. Originally published as eight novels from 1989 to 1999—The Middle Kingdom, The Broken Wheel, The White Mountain, The Stone Within, Beneath the Tree of Heaven, White Moon, Red Dragon, Days of Bitter Strength, and The Marriage of the Living Dark—the series was planned as nine but condensed due to publisher demands, leading to a divisive finale. A 20-book recast began in 2011 but stalled after eight volumes. Despite later books exploring bold narrative shifts, Chung Kuo remains a must-read for fans of sprawling, thought-provoking dystopias.

