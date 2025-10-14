The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Den Arto's avatar
Den Arto
40m

Highly recommend. She goes deep. If you want to understand Lymes you have to start here at the beginning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marie's avatar
Marie
41m

I have this book, from when it first came out, and it is very good, highly recommended. Incredible thorough research.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture