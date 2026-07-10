Kremlin spokesman says the West has turned a Special Military Operation into a real war & Today's Must-Reads (10 July 2026)
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Secret documents reveal Russia and China’s joint plan to destroy Starlink…
Erika Kirk demands hidden assassination hearing evidence be made public…
The Equality Act replaced individual rights with group identity…
A Harvard student needed A Clockwork Orange translated from “Old English”…
AI children’s content is steeped in green-left activist messaging…
EU parliament voted against Chat Control — Brussels passed it anyway…
Flock camera misidentification sent armed police to swarm an innocent man…
Ukrainian drones ignite fires at Russian oil facilities overnight…
Climate extreme weather attribution models have a dismal track record…
Lab-leak payback begins — indictments and subpoenas hitting US scientists…
Germany drops COVID vaccine recommendation…
Should we trust doctors who are willing to end lives?
…and many more stories below…
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