Killing Khamenei in his home during Ramadan creates a worldwide Martyr...and he knew it & Today's Must-Reads (28 February 2026)
🔥Top Stories
Saudi and Israeli lobbying reportedly pushed Trump toward Iran strike…
Vance silent as reports emerge of split with Trump…
Lawmakers clash over legality of Trump’s Iran attack…
Critics warn assassinations cannot bring stability in Iran…
Iranian grand ayatollah declares global jihad against US, Israel…
Former Israeli general warns sleeper agents may activate in West…
Anti-US protests erupt across Pakistan, Iraq and Kashmir…
Three US fighter jets reportedly downed by Kuwaiti defenses…
Saudi official claims US abandoned Gulf allies for Israel…
Labour minister resigns over alleged plot using spy agency…
US military reportedly used Claude AI during Iran strikes…
War-risk insurance surges as Iran conflict disrupts shipping…
Hormuz chokepoint threat raises fears of global economic chaos…
West warned to revive manufacturing to survive economically…
…and many more stories below.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
