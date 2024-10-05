📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

‘Fact check’ is now just another tool for censorship...

1 in 50 Albanians in the UK are in prison, reveals migrant crime table...

Who was the last Neanderthal?…

Julian Assange speaks out after gaining freedom, condemning the system...

U.S. seeks to exploit Hezbollah’s weakness to elect a new Lebanese president...

A comet not seen for 80,000 years makes its return...

Masking children did more harm than good, a damning new report finds...

Antony Blinken’s take on Biden’s foreign policy misses the mark entirely...

Selfish politicians prioritise short-term gains, sacrificing the future...

Greenland’s current temperatures are much colder than the last 10,000 years...

The Maya storm god Huracán…

Hurricane Helene’s destruction highlights America’s neglected poor...

UK government pushes for “assisted dying” – what’s next?...

Will the dollar survive global de-dollarization?

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss out on today’s stories! Become a Paid Subscriber to enjoy exclusive content and support independent journalism.

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Unlock full access to today’s stories and join the thousands of readers helping to end the woke mind virus and secure a better future.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: