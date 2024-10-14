Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Dancing Naked in the Mind Field - by Kary Mullis
Here is a multidimensional playland of ideas from the world's most eccentric Nobel-Prize winning scientist. Kary Mullis is legendary for his invention of PCR, which redefined the world of DNA, genetics, and forensic science. He is also a surfer, a veteran of Berkeley in the sixties, and perhaps the only Nobel laureate to describe a possible encounter with aliens. A scientist of boundless curiosity, he refuses to accept any proposition based on secondhand or hearsay evidence, and always looks for the "money trail" when scientists make announcements.
Mullis writes with passion and humor about a wide range of topics: from global warming to the O. J. Simpson trial, from poisonous spiders to HIV, from scientific method to astrology. Dancing Naked in the Mind Field challenges us to question the authority of scientific dogma even as it reveals the workings of an uncannily original scientific mind.
You can buy the book here
7 Aug 2019. Kary Mullis dies (74 years old). In 1993, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for inventing the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique. He had insight to debunk scientific scams like HIV/AIDS1, man-made ozone hole and carbon global warming. 2 In Jul 1997, he said: “Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test, if you run it long enough with PCR if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody. It doesn't tell you that you're sick.”3 He considered unethical to use his technique for active virus diagnosis. 4
Did he really die naturally “from complications of pneumonia”? “PCP pneumonia, is a rare strain treatable with Bactrim, the cheap, long off-label sulfa antibiotic Fauci withheld from 17,000 HIV/AIDS patients that he tortured with AZT. They died gruesomely, mostly suffocating from lungs filled with fluid caused by untreated PCP pneumonia. Mullis was Fauci’s fiercest critic and nemesis of 30 years.” 5
The loud voice of the Nobel-prized inventor of PCR against PCR-testing would have destroyed all the nefarious agenda behind COVID PCR-demic.6 The whole COVID response psy-op was based on believing that PCR could prove dangerous asymptomatic carriers.
Aug 2019. COVID-19 probable date of first release.
Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director: “We now know that the transmission of Covid-19 probably began between August and October of 2019 .. and clearly (Chinese officials) knew it. They were well-informed.
In the middle of September three things happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that raise high suspicion. The Chinese officials:
1. Changed the leadership at the lab from civilian to military control (previously, a “dual-use” lab)
2. Deleted sequence data on historical coronaviruses, which is highly irregular
3. Put a contract in for a new ventilation system
Reports of new infections in China by at least late September.” 7
“Probably the most important scientific development of the twentieth century is that economics replaced curiosity as the driving force behind research. We accept the proclamations of scientists in their lab coats with the same faith once reserved for priests. We have asked them to commit the same atrocities as the priests did when they were in charge. We have turned them into something almost as bad as lawyers.” Kary Mullis
