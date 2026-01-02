📖 Joseph Plummer - Tragedy and Hope 101
The Illusion of Justice, Freedom, and Democracy
Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s reader recommended book is:
Tragedy and Hope 101: The Illusion of Justice, Freedom, and Democracy by Joseph Plummer
The information in this book contradicts nearly everything you’ve been led to believe about democracy and representative government.
Based on the groundbreaking research of respected historian Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope 101 reveals an unimaginably devious political system. The goal of those who control the system, in Quigley’s own words, is to dominate “all habitable portions of the world.” Using deception, theft, and violence, they have achieved more toward this goal than any rulers in human history.
Fortunately, the information age has dramatically undermined their plans. The immorality of their system (and those who serve it) has become nearly impossible to hide. Awareness is spreading, resistance is growing, and tragedy is yielding to hope.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
Important book, thanks TNE, for bringing it to the public.
Plummer plums the depths of the depraved and presents Quigley as he should be seen with no assenting to the NWO clothes on.
A quote from the end of Joe’s book:
“To the extent we expose the origin and purpose of their instruments, their tried-and-true tactics of manipulation, and their immoral belief that only might determines what’s right, we destroy the illusion of legitimacy that they depend on. “So long as we are gaining and spreading awareness, [42] they (by default) are losing power.” This is where we must begin. This is the first step toward destroying their system. So please, reach out to new people regularly and share information that exposes what the Network is and how it operates. When you encounter individuals who either refuse to look at the facts, or who minimize the significance of what’s presented, do not take it personally. If they attack you, do not take it personally. In most cases, they are simply defending their world view...it has nothing to do with you. Simply move on and know that every single person that is exposed to this information, even those who initially resist, could become an ally down the road. The same [43] cannot be said of those who are never exposed to the truth.”
More for your readers From Joe’s Website:
https://joeplummer.com/
Tragedy & Hope 101
A 2-minute video summary of Tragedy and Hope 101 is available here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdJ7e6UDYLU
The free web version of Tragedy and Hope 101 is available below. The PDF is available here.
The free audio version is at JoePlummer.com/audiobook (MP3s available here).
Paperback, digital, and audio versions are available at Amazon.com and other retailers.
Want to raise awareness? Handing out books is expensive, handing out bookmarks is not!
Additional Languages: Spanish, German, French, Italian, Bulgarian, and Portuguese.
Amazon Ratings
-- Introduction - By G. Edward Griffin
-- Chapter 1 - Democracy
-- Chapter 2 - Power Behind the Throne
-- Chapter 3 - The Network Recovers America
-- Chapter 4 - Money: The Ultimate Instrument
-- Chapter 5 - The Main Problem – The Main Solution
-- Chapter 6 - Rulers Represent Themselves
-- Chapter 7 - Sink the League - Raise the Fascists
-- Chapter 8 - False and Designing Men
-- Chapter 9 - Realpolitik Revisited
-- Final Thoughts / Recommended Reading
-- Bonus Material - Restored References
To end with Voluntaryist scholar Robert Higgs:
“The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.”
Get free, stay free.