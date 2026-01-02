Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today's reader recommended book is:

The information in this book contradicts nearly everything you’ve been led to believe about democracy and representative government.



Based on the groundbreaking research of respected historian Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope 101 reveals an unimaginably devious political system. The goal of those who control the system, in Quigley’s own words, is to dominate “all habitable portions of the world.” Using deception, theft, and violence, they have achieved more toward this goal than any rulers in human history.



Fortunately, the information age has dramatically undermined their plans. The immorality of their system (and those who serve it) has become nearly impossible to hide. Awareness is spreading, resistance is growing, and tragedy is yielding to hope.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

