Today's book is:
Today’s book is:
Tragedy and Hope 101: The Illusion of Justice, Freedom, and Democracy by Joseph Plummer
The information contained in this book contradicts nearly everything you’ve been led to believe about democracy and “representative government.”
Based on the groundbreaking research of respected historian Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope 101 reveals an unimaginably devious political system, skillfully manipulated by a handful of elite, which is undermining freedom and democracy as we know it. The goal of those who control the system, in Quigley’s own words, is to dominate “all habitable portions of the world.” Using deception, theft, and violence, they have achieved more toward this goal than any rulers in human history.
However, the Information Age is quickly derailing their plans. The immorality of their system, and those who serve it, has become nearly impossible to hide. Awareness and resistance are growing…Tragedy is yielding to hope.
G. Edward Griffin: If you have ever watched an illusionist perform up-close magic, you know the power of misdirection and sleight-of-hand. Even in a room full of suspicious and attentive observers, the illusionist can fool them all. By exploiting known weaknesses in the human mind and employing his tools of the trade, he will deceive the crowd whether it wants to be deceived or not.
Imagine what an equally talented "network" of political illusionists can accomplish. Performing before an audience of mostly trusting and casual observers, exploiting known weaknesses in the human mind, and employing their tools of the trade, they, too, will deceive the crowd whether it wants to be deceived or not.
Having spent nearly sixty years of my life researching and writing about the illusionists who control our world, I can say without reservation that you are about to learn some of their closest-held secrets.
Joe has done an outstanding job of weeding through Carroll Quigley's book, Tragedy & Hope. He has captured the essence of what Quigley referred to as "the Network" and made this important information accessible to the average person who simply doesn't have time to read a 1,300-page history book.
Even for those who intend to read the entire volume, Joe has created an introduction and study guide that will serve the serious student well. Knowledge of who Carroll Quigley was and the deceptions that he revealed is essential for understanding the real world of today. His close relationship with the Network and his approval of its aims made it possible to provide an insider's analysis of the minds and methods of the global elite.
Without this knowledge, the actions of those who dominate the U.S. government and the Western world do not make sense. With it, everything falls into place.
Be forewarned. The journey you are about to begin is not for the faint hearted. If you are comfortable with the illusions that currently pass for political reality, this book is not for you because, once you discover how the deceivers perform their magic, the comfort of ignorance is no longer possible. Once the bell is rung, it cannot be unrung...The bell starts ringing on the next page.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
