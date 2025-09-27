Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

A controversial tale of friendship and tragedy during the Great Depression



John Steinbeck’s classic novella follows an unlikely pair: George is “small and quick and dark of face”; Lennie, a man of tremendous size, has the mind of a young child. Yet together they have formed a family, clinging to each other in the face of loneliness, and alienation, and hardship.



Laborers in California’s dusty vegetable fields, they hustle work when they can, living a hand-to-mouth existence. For George and Lennie have a plan: to own an acre of land and a shack they can call their own. When they land jobs on a ranch in the Salinas Valley, the fulfillment of their dream seems to be within their grasp. But even George cannot guard Lennie from the provocations of a flirtatious woman, nor predict the consequences of Lennie’s unswerving obedience to the things George taught him.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

