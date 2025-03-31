Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Toxic Sludge is Good For You: Lies, Damn Lies and the Public Relations Industry by John Stauber + Sheldon Rampton

Toxic Sludge is Good for You blows the lid off of today's multi-billion-dollar propaganda-for-hire PR industry, revealing how public relations wizards concoct and spin the news, organize phony "grassroots" front groups, spy on citizens and conspire with lobbyists and politicians to thwart democracy.

Your worst cynicism pales before reality in this blistering and often hilarious expose of secretive, little-known mega-firms, the “invisible men” who control our political debates and public opinion, twisting reality and protecting the powerful from scrutiny.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

