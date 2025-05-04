Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Health and Light: The extraordinary Study that Shows How light Affects Your Health and emotional well being by John N. Ott

The story of John Ott's discovery of the role light plays in sustaining physical health is one of the true scientific breakthroughs of the last half century. It is the story of an observant, intelligent man who acted upon his observations and then supported them with scientific exploration.

Health and Light has led many people to a greater understanding of the subtle role light plays in maintaining physical and emotional health.



