Paradise Lost by John Milton: The Original Classic - An Epic Tale of Good and Evil by John Milton

“The mind is its own place, and in itself can make a Heaven of Hell, a Hell of Heaven.”



Paradise Lost is an epic poem by John Milton that tells the story of the biblical Fall of Man. It begins with Satan and his followers being cast out of Heaven and then follows his journey as he seeks revenge by tempting Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.



The poem explores themes of temptation, sin, and redemption through powerful and evocative language, painting a vivid picture of the eternal struggle between good and evil.



