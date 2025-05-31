Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Dark Winter: How the Sun Is Causing a 30-Year Cold Spell by John L. Casey

In Dark Winter, author John L. Casey, a former White House national space policy advisor, NASA headquarters consultant, and space shuttle engineer tells the truth about ominous changes taking place in the climate and the Sun.

Casey’s research into the Sun’s activity, which began almost a decade ago, resulted in discovery of a solar cycle that is now reversing from its global warming phase to that of dangerous global cooling for the next thirty years or more. This new cold climate will dramatically impact the world’s citizens.

In Dark Winter, he provides evidence of the following:

The end of global warming

The beginning of a “solar hibernation,” a historic reduction in the energy output of the Sun

A long-term drop in Earth’s temperatures

The start of the next climate change to decades of dangerously cold weather

The high probability of record earthquakes and volcanic eruptions

A sobering look at Earth’s future, Dark Winter predicts worldwide, crop-destroying cold; food shortages and riots in the United States and abroad; significant global loss of life; and social, political, and economic upheaval.

