In simplistic terms, let's look at the back story as provided by Christine.257's substack: Moderna created the Covid-19 Neucloids virus, with DARPA's help sometime prior to 2013 and then patented it in 2013 - then for the next 6 years it was held in an American Level 4 Bio Lab and released in 2019, so America was the only country with the Covid virus, nobody else had it or knew of its existence and it meant Covid-19 NEUCLOIDS and not 2019, the year it was released, about 2 weeks after Bill Gates Event 201 and probably from Fort Detrick, but instead of America owning up to it and its release, then POTUS 45 "arranged" for the 7 Military Athletes to be infected with it and take it over to the Military Games in Wuhan in 2019 (that pearl recently released after being suppressed by Biden) who came from over 100 Countries world wide, who all caught it and took it back to the countries they came from, so infecting the world with Gates and POTUS 45's Moderna's patented 2013 Covid-19 Neucloids virus - which provided the opportunity to inject the world with Trump's Military owned vaccines which Trump used the Prep Act at least 10 times, to force his vaccines into use, bypassing all medical stops, to make that possible and giving the vaccine makers Blanket Immunity From Prosecution, whatever their vaccines did, but they were never vaccines, they were always Gene Therapy Injections and everyone who had them is now no longer human, but a GMO, so The Great Reset has been achieved and the human population on this planet now around 90,000, the remainder up for extermination, if they have not been killed off already, which makes Trump and Gates the worst murderers of our species EVER

