Today’s reader recommended book is:

RMS OLYMPIC by John Hamer

So what was the real story behind the sinking of RMS Titanic, one of two almost identical twin sister ships, in 1912?... “The Titanic didn’t sink! The ship that went down in the North Atlantic in 1912 was the Olympic, the Titanic’s sister ship... Both ships were owned by the White Star Line, which was part of J.P. Morgan’s investment empire. The company had reason and opportunity to switch the identities of these luxury liners in order to commit massive insurance fraud.

In this book, John Hamer theorizes that, instead of selling her for scrap and taking a huge loss, which might have bankrupted the Morgan venture, the decision was made to switch identities, destroy the Olympic (now posing as the Titanic), collect the insurance, and continue operating the Titanic profitably (now posing as the Olympic).

“You’ll be amazed at how much compelling evidence there is to support this conclusion.” G Edward Griffin, author and researcher.

You can buy the book here

