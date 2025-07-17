📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 67,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Maurene Comey — daughter of James & Epstein prosecutor — fired from DOJ…

Ex Russian President warns may launch “preventative strikes” against West…

France and Italy break with NATO, refusing to fund US arms for Ukraine…

Cracks in the EU’s cosy cartel…

Israel strikes Syrian military HQ…

Rep. Massie introduces bipartisan bill to release full Epstein files…

High Court rules police should not have marched in Pride in uniform…

The dearth of young male novelists…

Labour’s “banter ban” bill passes key vote, sparking free speech concerns…

UK unemployment hits 4-year high; wages stagnant since 2008…

Ford recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over fire risk…

Max Keiser warns Bitcoin could vanish faster than the Epstein list…

Massie introduces PREP Repeal Act to end “medical martial law” protections…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude by Etienne de la Boetie

