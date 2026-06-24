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The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
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Can Americans and Britons be governed? I hope to hell not.

Nothing makes me feel more free than to see citizens brazenly telling their 'leaders' where they can stick it, and then doing their own thing in thorough disregard for their 'leader's' commands.

I even have some regard for the anti-ICE protestors. They just don't have to be do stupid about it.

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