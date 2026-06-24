Top Stories

UK Gov considers forcing platforms to boost state propaganda…

The battle for Brexit still isn’t over…

Wikipedia blocked its own founder for campaigning for neutrality…

Is the West now ungovernable?

How Whitehall destroyed Starmer…

Did Trump force Starmer to go by pre-announcing his resignation…

Military schools target the emotionally vulnerable, not the physically strong…

Why should anyone trust government bureaucrats at all?

AMOC collapse stories spike with every El Niño — the science doesn’t…

Antarctic heatwave headlines ignored South Pole hitting -100°F same week…

Young adults are ageing faster at a cellular level, study claims…

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Editor’s Spotlight

Downed US pilot reported seeing Iranian drones swarm in ‘jellyfish’ formation

A US fighter jet pilot rescued by special forces after being shot down over Iran in April described a shocking sight before ejecting from his aircraft: multiple Iranian drones hovering in the air, moving as one, in a formation that resembled a jellyfish, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

The account, which has not been previously reported, was shared by the F-15 pilot with intelligence officials during a debriefing after the incident. It immediately set off a firestorm of debate within the US intelligence community that has yet to be resolved.

If the airman really saw what he described — a formation moving in unison — it would be an alarming advance in Iranian drone capabilities.

“Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs,” one of the sources familiar with the pilot’s witness account told CNN. “Real alien sh*t.”

Worth Watching

THEY PARDONED HIM FIRST: Fauci’s Killing Field From Wuhan to Ukraine

Barbara Boyd argues that outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s recent document releases reveal a global, US-funded biolab network centered on Dr. Anthony Fauci, traced back to January 2014—the same start date cited in Joe Biden’s pardons of Hunter Biden and Fauci. She claims Obama’s 2014 gain-of-function ban pushed the research overseas, with NIH funding routed through EcoHealth Alliance to Wuhan, while Pentagon-backed contractors—especially Metabiota—expanded work in Ukraine after the Maidan coup. Boyd highlights a May 2020 Lawrence Livermore assessment describing Wuhan as fitting criteria for an accidental release of an engineered coronavirus, and alleges Fauci steered Biden-era COVID origins reviews toward natural origin while lying to Congress. She links Ukraine lab inventories and broader COVID-era policies to a larger geopolitical and technocratic agenda.

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Labour’s sinister Ministry of Truth is a step on the road to dictatorship Among the final utterances of failed Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer is that Labour is considering forcing social media companies and platforms such as YouTube to give greater prominence to ‘public service journalism’. Strip away the velvet language and the meaning is brutal. Private companies are to be ordered to push state-approved broadcasters in front of the public while newspapers, independent journalists, online creators, sceptics and dissenters are shoved down the digital staircase.

The battle for Brexit isn’t over Former chief Brexit negotiator David Frost on why democrats cannot be complacent.

Left-leaning Wikipedia blocked founder from editing site — after he campaigned to make it more balanced Last month, Larry Sanger launched WikiProject Intellectual Diversity (WID), a group designed to help reinforce the online encyclopedia’s “original, firm commitment to intellectual diversity,” by emphasizing neutrality and transparency. However, Sanger — who coined the name “Wikipedia,” drafted the site’s foundational set of rules and guidelines, and launched the site alongside Jimmy Wales in 2001 — is now indefinitely blocked from editing, the most drastic action the site can take against an editor.

Can Anyone Govern Britain — Or America? As Britain gets ready for its seventh prime minister in just 10 years, it’s time to ask whether the parliamentary system itself is broken. That might explain not only why landslide election victories don’t translate into stable leadership in Britain but also why America’s Congress is so feckless.

How the Civil Service was the ruin of Keir Starmer A weak and indecisive prime minister delegated too much to Whitehall

After the US President ordered the British Prime Minister out of office what’s left of the Anglo-American special relationship When President Donald Trump (lead image, 3rd left) announced the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) to make sure he would announce it himself without delay, he threw overboard the special relationship. He also declared that British foreign and domestic policy is to become – already has become — a colonial one.

How military schools warp American manhood - Boys aren’t violent by nature “The military seeks young people not because they are the most physically adept, but because they are the most emotionally vulnerable.”

Why You Shouldn’t Trust the Bureaucrats Progressive elites insist that we “trust our government” when they are in control, but why should we? In fact, we should no more trust government than Charlie Brown should have trusted Lucy to hold the football.

Finance/Economy/Energy

The red flags at HSBC over funds linked to Lebanese central bank scandal In February 2013 a compliance officer at HSBC raised concerns with the bank’s financial crimes investigation team about funds flowing through an account held within its private bank in Switzerland. The account was Forry Associates, a company controlled by Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon’s central bank governor at the time, Riad Salameh. More than a hundred million dollars had passed through the account with little information about the nature of the transactions. The compliance officer found the activity suspicious.

Man-Made Climate Change

A Good Article About the AMOC, Just in Time for the El Niño The El Niño will arrive, the thermometers will spike, and the AMOC-on-the-brink stories will spike along with them, says Charles Rotter. But even Science recently concluded that “the Atlantic’s vital circulation may withstand climate warming better than feared”.

While Headlines Screamed Antarctic Heatwave, The South Pole Hit -100°F A single weather event says nothing meaningful about long-term climate trends, and the article ignores both Antarctica’s enormous geographic variability and the exceptionally cold conditions simultaneously occurring elsewhere on the continent.

Health

Young people ‘ageing faster’ than previous generations - raising cancer risk, new study claims Those born between 1965 and 1974 showed signs of ageing faster at a cellular level than individuals born two decades earlier. In effect, their bodies appeared older than would be expected for their actual age.

Interpreting Epidemic Curves: The Big Picture If there is one thing we have learned since 2020 it is the power of confirmation bias. The public health establishment has presented a mass of data and analysis to show that it was right all along about the Covid-19 pandemic and saved millions of lives. This finding has been accepted at face value and incorporated into policy, but rests on shaky foundations.

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Fascinating Finds

Scientists Say ‘Timescapes’ Could Unlock the Mystery Behind Non-Human Perception of Time A hummingbird, a beetle, and a human may inhabit the same moment, but according to new research, each species experiences that moment unfolding in a fundamentally different way.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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