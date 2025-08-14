Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Spirits of America: On the Semiquincentennial by Jeffrey Tucker

This inspiring reflection on American values – cultivated deep in US history dating back to the founding – follows Tucker's two previous books, Life After Lockdown and Liberty or Lockdown, written in full rage against the lockdowns that wrecked life and liberty in 2020 and following. Now is the time for rebuilding.

The 250th anniversary of America’s founding comes in the aftermath of some of the most tumultuous years of our lives, during which the corporate state became hegemonic. Disabused of techno-utopianism, demoralized by the spectacular failure of ideological systems to resist lockdowns, and shattered by the triangulating schemes of party politics, Tucker here rallies for normal life in all its authenticity, simplicity, and beauty. This is the American promise we need back. More than that, the values that undergird such a life, a life of genuine freedom, needed refurbishment and restoration. Spirits of America is Jeffrey’s personal statement, informed by a broad look at American history, to recapture some of what we lost in these years.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share