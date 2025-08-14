The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gavin's avatar
Gavin
1h

j tucker is mostly correct, however 'orange man bad' is getting stuff done.

on another subject de yids must destroy hamas and the iranians need a bit more stuffing kicked out of them. also the pro hamas weenies in the west need to be sent to yemen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture